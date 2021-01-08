Kanye West & Youtuber Jeffree Star an item amidst rapper’s separation with Kim Kardashian?

An insider finally shed a light on Kanye West and Youtuber Jeffree Star alleged relationship amidst his divorce with beauty mogul Kim Kardashian.

Rumour mills have been buzzing with news that Kanye West has reportedly hooking up with YouTuber and beauty guru Jeffree Star amidst his alleged divorce with Kim Kardashian. After the wild reports surfaced, Jeffree couldn’t help but say anything on the situation and share his reaction to the bizarre rumour which sent the internet in a frenzy. Now, a source told E! News what is really happening between the YouTuber and rapper. “There is absolutely no truth to Jeffree and Kanye rumours,” the insider told the tabloid.

For the unversed, Kanye and Jeffree both own ranches in Wyoming! And while Jeffree has a huge 70-acre ranch and house just outside of Casper, Wyoming, Kanye possesses two ranches in Wyoming--one in Cody, Wyoming and the other on Bighorn Mountain Ranch.

If you missed it, there has also been a lot of chatter about Kanye and Kim’s marriage and what fate will bring for the duo. Just this evening, a source told E! News that Kim hasn’t filed for divorce just yet as she wants to ensure she’s making the right decision for their 4 kids. Meanwhile, Kim has been spotted without her wedding ring in public and over Instagram. Kim reportedly decided to take a step in this direction after Kanye failed to support her and Kim was left juggling her many roles, startups, law studies and more, in addition to being a primary parent to their 4 kids.

