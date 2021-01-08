  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Kanye West & Youtuber Jeffree Star an item amidst rapper’s separation with Kim Kardashian?

An insider finally shed a light on Kanye West and Youtuber Jeffree Star alleged relationship amidst his divorce with beauty mogul Kim Kardashian.
8371 reads Mumbai
Kanye West & Youtuber Jeffree Star an item Kanye West & Youtuber Jeffree Star an item amidst rapper’s separation with Kim Kardashian?
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Rumour mills have been buzzing with news that Kanye West has reportedly hooking up with YouTuber and beauty guru Jeffree Star amidst his alleged divorce with Kim Kardashian. After the wild reports surfaced, Jeffree couldn’t help but say anything on the situation and share his reaction to the bizarre rumour which sent the internet in a frenzy. Now, a source told E! News what is really happening between the YouTuber and rapper. “There is absolutely no truth to Jeffree and Kanye rumours,” the insider told the tabloid. 

 

For the unversed, Kanye and Jeffree both own ranches in Wyoming! And while Jeffree has a huge 70-acre ranch and house just outside of Casper, Wyoming, Kanye possesses two ranches in Wyoming--one in Cody, Wyoming and the other on Bighorn Mountain Ranch.

 

If you missed it, there has also been a lot of chatter about Kanye and Kim’s marriage and what fate will bring for the duo. Just this evening, a source told E! News that Kim hasn’t filed for divorce just yet as she wants to ensure she’s making the right decision for their 4 kids. Meanwhile, Kim has been spotted without her wedding ring in public and over Instagram. Kim reportedly decided to take a step in this direction after Kanye failed to support her and Kim was left juggling her many roles, startups, law studies and more, in addition to being a primary parent to their 4 kids. 

 

Stay tuned for updates on this developing story.

 

ALSO READ: Kim Kardashian ditches wedding ring amid divorce rumours; Duo separating duo to Kanye West’s move to Wyoming?

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :E! News, Getty Images

You may like these
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West: Here’s why the duo hasn’t filed for divorce just yet
Kim Kardashian & Kanye West’s neighbour weighs in on their split: She tried everything to make it work
Kim Kardashian & Kanye West ‘struggling to stay together’? Duo currently happy leading ‘separate lives’
Kim Kardashian REVEALS the origins of Kanye West’ song Lost In The World; Says it came from a bday card
Kim Kardashian, Kourtney, Khloe, Kendall, Kylie celebrate Joe Biden, Kamala Harris' win despite Kanye's loss
US Election Result 2020: Kanye accepts defeat? Announces running in 2024; Fans think Kim K didn't vote for him