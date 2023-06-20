Kanye West’s canceled show pilot inspired by ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ makes a comeback; Read details

Kanye West is no stranger to controversies. In fact, one can go as far as to say that he attracts it, almost like a controversy magnet. But one can’t deny that he also inhibits some brilliant artistic characteristics. Whether it’s his music or even his performative public persona. Apart from music, Kanye apparently also dabbled his hand in television. Even going as far as to almost getting his own show on the prestigious cable channel HBO. However, it was canceled. Now, the pilot of the Kanye West show has surfaced on the internet.

Kanye West’s canceled show video resurfaces online

In an exciting turn of events, a 28-minute pilot episode has emerged on YouTube. The pilot, uploaded by the YouTube channel ‘gearashicorp’, offers a unique glimpse into a project that never made it to the small screen. According to gearashicorp, they obtained the video from comedian Larry Charles' Vimeo account and took it upon themselves to share it with the world. Concerned about the pilot becoming "lost media" once again, gearashicorp uploaded the episode to ensure its preservation. They even encourage others to back up the footage in case of any unforeseen circumstances.

Interestingly, this leak marks the second visual piece related to Kanye West that has surfaced online recently. Just a few weeks prior, a documentary covering the making of his album "Donda" also found its way onto the internet.

What is the viral video and why was it canceled?

For the unversed, in 2007, apparently taking inspiration from HBO’s own hit show ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’, the acclaimed rapper decided to create his own version of it. Supposedly titled, ‘A Little Inappropriate’, the show featured Kanye West as the main character. The story for the first episode seems to be as weird as whatever else the grammy winning artist is involved in.

Speaking of the plot of the pilot episode, it centers around Kanye’s work with the Make-a-Wish foundation, where he visits a fan. However, a twist unfolds as it becomes apparent that the child is not actually sick. Alongside Kanye, the pilot features appearances by GLC, Don C (Ye's close friend and designer), and a host of talented actors including Jeff Garlin, JB Smoove, Wyatt Cenac, and Kym Whitley.

The influence of Curb Your Enthusiasm extended further than just the basic premise. The multi-talented artist collaborated with that show’s director, Larry David to bring his vision to life. Although the pilot showcased promising potential, it never received the green light for a full series, leading Kanye West to shift his focus elsewhere.

Meanwhile, with these latest releases, it is fascinating to imagine what the unreleased show must have looked like. Despite the failure, this scrapped pilot episode is a great opportunity to get a glimpse into the creative mind of an elusive figure like Kanye West. The fans of this outspoken and controversial icon will be delighted to have this chance.

