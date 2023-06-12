Kanye West’s daughter North and wife Bianca attend rapper’s birthday bash together; Details inside

Kanye West’s wife Bianca Censori and his daughter North were seen holding hands while the duo attended the rapper’s 46th birthday party in Los Angeles over the weekend. Things seem to be going well for the couple as the rapper’s wife was seen happily with West’s eldest daughter.

North West and Bianca Censori attend rapper’s birthday bash

In the photos acquired by Page Six, Censori and North were seen smiling. They were holding hands as they headed to a private party together on Saturday night. North, who Kanye West shares with his ex-wife Kim Kardashian, wore a gray sweater with shorts and black boots. The 9-year-old also had red marks on her face, but it was unclear whether they were due to injuries or just facial discoloration. Meanwhile, Censori wore her usual gelled-up pixie cut, a black leather trench coat with heeled boots, while West went for a casual look in an all-black outfit. The source reported that inside the bash, the trio was flexible with each other.

In a video posted by a videographer, North can be seen filming her father lip-synching to his song Off the Grid while Censori was having fun in the background. In another video, nearly naked models lie on tables as sushi is served on trays. The private party, attended by stars like Chloe Bailey and Ty Dolla Sign, The theme of the party was minimal with a candlelit aesthetic.

The same source previously reported that North and Censori have been on multiple group outings since marrying the rapper in a non-legally binding ceremony in January. A few weeks after the wedding, the trio met for dinner at Nobu in Malibu, California. They were spotted together at Universal Studios Hollywood in March. In the same month, the three went to church together as well.

Kim Kardashian on Kanye West

In an interview with Page Six in 2022, Kim Kardashian talked about Kanye West and his responsibilities as a husband and a father. The model shared, “I had the best dad, and I had the best memories and the greatest experience and that’s all I want for my kids as long as they can have that.”

The pair got married on 24th May 2014 and finalized their divorce in November 2022 after eight years of marriage. They have four children - North West (9), Saint West (7), Chicago West (5), and Psalm West (4).

