Kanye West's daughter North West shows her rapping skills at a fashion show in Paris

Kanye West's daughter North West has followed the footsteps of her father and showcased her rapping skills at a recently held fashion show. Read further for more details.

Kanye West is a known name in the International music world and there is barely anyone who does not know about him. The 42-year old American rapper is considered to be one of the most successful musicians of the 21st century and the reasons are quite obvious. Recently, Kanye West has grabbed headlines again but this time it is not because of his music but for an entirely different reason which is related to his little daughter North West.

In a video that has gone viral on social media, the little munchkin can be seen holding the mic and showing her rapping skills to the entire world just like her father. The little girl is seen singing her heart out while the rest of the models on the ramp watch and listen to her in utter silence. The best part is when Kanye himself arrives on the stage and seems to be quite elated after listening to his talented daughter.

Meanwhile, check out this picture of Kanye West with his family below:

We wonder what North’s mom Kim Kardashian will have to say about the same. Although this happens to be North’s singing debut on a fashion show, she has earlier showcased her talent in her school too for which she has been applauded by everyone. Well, we may guess that the day is not far when this girl will sing along with her father on the international stage! The 6-year old truly deserves appreciation for her confidence and creativity which she showcased at the fashion show.

Credits :TMZ

