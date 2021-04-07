Kanye West's documentary sells to Netflix for USD 30 million; Will feature UNSEEN footage from past 21 years

Kanye West's untitled documentary has reportedly been picked up by Netflix for and will feature never-before-seen footage of the rapper's life.

Kanye West's documentary which has been in the making since quite some and as per reports the project may have been picked up by Netflix for a whopping amount. According to Billboard, West's documentary has been picked up by Netflix for USD 30 million and that it will feature the rapper's never-before-seen footage from the past 21 years. The documentary will also cover West's career, personal life and his failed 2020 Presidential election bid.

The docuseries will be divided into multiple parts that will also feature some home videos. The news of Kanye's documentary deal comes amid his divorce with his wife Kim Kardashian. A title for the series is yet to be finalised and as per Billboard, the docuseries will be hitting the streaming platform this year itself.

While Kanye West or Netflix hasn't yet announced the project, it seems after a title is finalised, the big announcement will be made soon. The series is reported to cover several aspects of Kanye's life including the success he has found with his fashion brand. The rapper was reported to be worth USD 6.6 billion mainly thanks to his hugely successful Yeezy brand and looks like the docuseries will take us through how West built this brand and its success.

While Kanye has made several appearances on his wife's show Keeping Up With the Kardashians, we can't wait to see what Kanye includes in the docuseries relating to his wife Kim and children North, 7, Chicago, 3, Saint, 5, and Psalm West, who's a year old.

