Kanye West's Donda 2 concert to be live-streamed in IMAX theatres in US

Kanye West is all set for the release of his sixth studio album on Tuesday. After announcing that he will be releasing his album on his own streaming player, it has now been announced by the rapper that Donda 2 concert will be played in IMAX theatres across a few cities in the US. It has been confirmed by AMC Theatres that the concert will be live-streamed across 15 cities.

As reported by The Daily Mail, a statement from the President of IMAX Entertainment Megan Colligan said, "Kanye is one of the most ambitious and groundbreaking artists of our time. And we are grateful for the opportunity to again share his genius with his loyal fans across the country." The concert is to be held live at Loandepot park, Miami.

Amid the release of Donda 2's release, West has been extensively active on social media. The rapper has been taking potshots at ex-wife Kim Kardashian's new boyfriend, Pete Davidson. After calling out the comedian for his old SNL sketch revolving around him, Kanye also shared a post related to Kim's mom, Kris Jenner, as he lauded her but called out her boyfriend Corey Gamble who was recently in the news for a cheating scandal.

As for the success of Donda 2's previous album, West will be competing for the same at this year's Grammy awards. The rapper has bagged five Grammy nominations for Donda including one for Album of the Year. This year's Grammy awards have been scheduled for April 3, 2022.

