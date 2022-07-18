Kanye West's ex Amber Rose reveals why she wasn't surprised about rapper's split with Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from Kanye West in February last year. While the duo's split came as a shock to their fans, it seems the rapper's ex, Amber Rose had already seen it coming. In a new interview for TMZ’s It’s Tricky with Raquel Harper podcast, Rose who dated Kanye in 2008 before going their separate ways in 2010, opened up about what she thought of Kim and Kanye's divorce.

Speaking about the same on her podcast, Rose quipped, "I have my own — I don’t want to say 'feelings' for him, because that sounds like it’s a positive thing for Kanye — I have my own issues and feelings, how I feel about how our relationship was. I always hoped for the best for them. I never had any ill feelings, like 'I hope they get divorced' or 'he’s going to get his day.'" She further added, "When they finally got divorced, I was like ‘mmm.’ She seems happy now though, with Pete [Davidson]", via Just Jared.

When asked if she saw Kim and Kanye's divorce coming, she replied saying, "Of course." Previously, Rose hit the headlines for her 2015 tweet about the Kardashians which resurfaced earlier this year amid Kanye and Kim's online spat. Amber apologised for her past tweet that referred to Kim's surname as "Kartrashians."

Amber apologised for her past tweet and wrote, "Kim nor her sister deserved that tweet and y’all shouldn’t co-sign that either" in a statement she posted on Instagram earlier this year.

ALSO READ: Kanye West says 'ain’t no security gonna get in between me and my children' in Cardi B’s latest release