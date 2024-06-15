Kanye West's Ex Assistant Lauren Pisciotta Alleges Rapper Sent Her Inappropriate Texts In New Lawsuit; Find Out

Disclaimer: This article mentions sexual harassment.

Kanye West’s former assistant Lauren Pisciotta is claiming the rapper often sent her inappropriate texts. Lauren is currently fighting a legal battle after she decided to sue her ex-boss for sexual harassment.

Pisciotta recently revealed how Kanye sent her texts detailing his life in the bedroom. Here’s how Kanye West's attorneys reacted to the allegations.

Kanye West’s ex-assistant opens up about texts he sent

Kanye West’s ex-assistant Lauren Pisciotta’s sexual harassment case has an update. The rapper’s former employee is now accusing him of sending her unsolicited texts concerning his sex life.

In one of the messages that Kanye allegedly sent Lauren, the rapper talks about how he slept with an A-list celebrity. “One time I took viagra and f–ked [an A-list celebrity] for three hours. Not sure why that thought came to me,” the alleged message reads.

Lauren’s claims don’t stop at one message, the rapper’s former employee opened up about another “offensive” message he sent her. In the message, Kanye asks her if she has the number of a person whose names haven’t been disclosed. He later adds, “I need him to start f–king some of my bitches. I love when bitches get the s–t f–ked out of them and tell me about it while I f–k them.”

According to the complaint in one of the texts, Kanye talks about how he likes it when the women he is with cheat on him with men with a “bigger d–k.” The rapper allegedly texted Lauren talking about how he fantasized about being “arrested for f–king the s–t out of his assistant.”

Kanye West’s attorney’s reply to the allegations

Kanye West’s lawyers quickly denied all the claims his ex-assistant made. The rapper’s legal team claimed the allegations to be “baseless” and “blackmail.” The star’s legal team claimed that Lauren stole their client’s phone to destroy phone records after she was terminated.

The rapper’s legal team also claimed that Pisciotta was fired for being “unqualified” and “demanding unreasonable sums of money.” They claimed that the former employee also demanded a $4 million salary for working for the rapper. They also pointed out that Lauren allegedly showed “lascivious” and “unhinged” conduct.

