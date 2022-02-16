Kanye West's hit list: Billie Eilish, Kid Cudi, Taylor Swift, Pete Davidson, here’s everyone who made the cut

Kanye West has been coming unhinged this past week, in fact, ever since Kim Kardashian confirmed dating Pete Davidson. While one may understand why that would upset him towards Pete or Kim, Ye is apparently calling out and dissing everyone and anyone in contact with the SNL comedian. So naturally, while Kanye goes on his dissing streak, he’s making enemies left, right and centre, so many so that it's difficult to even keep track. To let you keep up with ease, we’re listing every name currently on the Donda rapper’s hit list at the moment. Scroll down to have a look.

Pete Davidson: Starting with the obvious, Ye has made it clear that he’s at war with the SNL comedian. Over the last week on Instagram, the rapper has insinuated his cold war with the comic. And even rapped that he’s going to ‘beat’ Pete’s Davidson’s ass in his song Eazy.

Kid Cudi: Caught by association–Kid Cudi is currently facing the heat after allegedly being on Team Pete. On February 12, Kanye Sharingshared a photo of himself with Pete, Timothée Chalamet and Kid Cudi from 2019—while marking a big red X on Davidson’s face, Kanye wrote: “I JUST WANTED MY FRIEND TO HAVE MY BACK. THE KNIFE JUST GOES IN DEEPER."Earlier in the same day, Ye posted a note which read, "JUST SO EVERYONE KNOWS CUDI WILL NOT BE ON DONDA BECAUSE HE'S FRIENDS WITH YOU KNOW WHO. WE ALL SPEAK IN BILLIE LANGUAGE NOW.”

Billie Eilish: In a post on February 10, Ye requested Billie to apologize to Travis Scott after she stopped mid-concert recently to check on an out of breath fan. Ye posted: “COME ON BILLIE WE LOVE YOU PLEASE APOLOGIZE TO TRAV AND TO THE FAMILIES OF THE PEOPLE WHO LOST THEIR LIVES NO ONE INTENDED THIS TO HAPPEN TRAV DIDN’T HAVE ANY IDEA OF WHAT WAS HAPPENING WHEN HE WAS ON STAGE AND WAS VERY HURT BY WHAT HAPPENED.” He closed the note by adding, “TRAV WILL BE WITH ME AT COACHELLA BUT NOW I NEED BILLIE TO APOLOGIZE BEFORE I PERFORM."

Taylor Swift: The two musicians have had a challenging relationship since 2009, when West interrupted Swift's acceptance speech for best female video at the MTV Music Awards. Grabbing her microphone, West objected to the award, saying Beyonce's Single Ladies video should have won the prize. It only got more complicated from here on out…

Kim Kardashian: This one is a hot and cold name on the list which changes more than Ye’s love interests since his split with Kim. One day, Kim is an irresponsible parent who is stopping Kanye from seeing his kids and the other she’s his “favourite person.”

