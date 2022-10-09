Kanye West's Instagram account restricted amid his controversial posts on Mark Zuckerberg and more

It was confirmed by a Meta spokesperson to The Hollywood Reporter that the rapper's account has been placed under restriction and that content posted by West was deleted from his account. Kanye's recent downpour on Instagram started following the White Lives Matter controversy after Paris Fashion Week. The rapper's posts have been directed at several famous personalities including ex-wife Kim Kardashian , and Diddy among others.

Kanye West' s Instagram account has now been restricted by the platform for violating the platform’s policies as reported by The Hollywood Reporter. The rapper who has been on a posting spree since the past week has taken jabs at several people, from model Gigi Hadid to Justin Bieber and his wife and recently Meta chair Mark Zuckerberg.

Kanye's 'anti-Jewish' post

In a now-deleted post supposedly by the platform, Kanye (legally Ye) published an alleged interaction with Sean "Diddy" Combs with the caption "Jesus is Jew." Ye shared a screenshot of a text exchange he said he had with Sean where he claimed that Combs was controlled by Jewish people. An Advocacy group American Jewish Committee criticised West's comments in an Instagram post on Friday for "rants laden with racist and antisemitic undertones."

Kanye returns to Twitter

Amid Instagram taking action against him, Kanye returned to Twitter and was also welcomed by Tesla founder, Elon Musk who is reportedly in talks to buy the platform. West then called out Mark Zukerberg by posting a photo showing him alongside the Meta CEO on Twitter with a caption that said, "Look at this Mark. How you gone kick me off Instagram." Kanye's post then received a response from Musk who wrote, "Welcome back to Twitter, my friend!"

Amid his social media rants, Kanye recently also sat down for an interview with Tucker Carlson where the rapper addressed his White Lives Matter controversy and also spoke about his anti-abortion views. As for West violating Instagram's rules, the rapper's account was previously suspended in March after he posted a racial slur to attack The Daily Show host Trevor Noah who had commented on the rapper's online attack on Kim Kardashian and her then-boyfriend Pete Davidson.

