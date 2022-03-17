Kanye West's Instagram account temporarily suspended following his post attacking Trevor Noah

Kanye West is facing an Instagram suspension for 24 hours as per The Hollywood Reporter since the rapper's recent posts violated the platform's policies on hate speech, bullying and harassment. The move comes after Ye posted a racial slur to attack Trevor Noah who recently addressed the rapper's behaviour and his ongoing feud with Kim Kardashian.

According to THR, a spokesperson from Meta confirmed the sam adding that under the temporary suspension West will be unable to post, comment or send DMs. Kanye's post attacking Noah was reportedly taken down by the photo-sharing platform as it violated their policies. The post consisted of the lyrics to the song Kumbaya which were replaced with a word that is considered to be offensive and is a racial slur.

Kanye's attack on The Daily Show host came after Noah addressed the ongoing controversy involving Ye, Kim and Pete Davidson. The host spoke about Kardashian's harassment amid all this and said, "She’s going through is terrifying to watch and shines a spotlight on what so many women go through when they choose to leave."

Apart from his post attacking Trevor, Kanye recently also shared a screengrab from his Eazy music video that showcased claymation that resembled Pete Davidson and wrote in the captions, "Ya’ll ready for Coachella."

A few days ago, West had called out Kardashian claiming that she isn't allowing his kids to attend his Sunday Church service and spoke about her making "last minute" changes to their schedules. Kim also for the first time publicly responded to one of Kanye's posts recently after she left a comment on one of his posts asking him to stop posting "false narrative."

ALSO READ: Kanye West calls out Trevor Noah with racial slur after comedian defends Kim Kardashian