Kanye West's Japan Performance Fuels Fan Outrage Over Delayed Album Vultures 2

Rapper Kanye West, whose career has been mired in a slew of controversies off recent, made a rare public appearance at a pro-wrestling event in Tokyo, Japan- which left fans confused and full of wrath- possibly because West is still due on a release, which was promised to be rolled out early May.

Kanye West performs at a wrestling ring in Japan

West appeared at the wrestling event uncommonly, since one would expect the performance amidst a setting of fans. Nonetheless, his performance at the event, which was organized by designer Alexander Wang to curate a unique blend of fashion and wrestling, went viral online, which fans were not taking lightly. While he was joined by another famed rapper TY Dolla Sign in the ring, internet users had only one question: Where is Vultures 2, the next installment to the duo’s massively successful album that was released earlier this year?

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), a user named Jasper posted a clip of Ye’s performance from the ring, additionally commenting: “Ye’s three biggest opps are Adidas, Release Dates and Microphones,” referring to the rapper getting dropped by Adidas after his controversial comments, the release date saga for Vultures 2 and of course the highly publicized beef with singer Taylor Swift in 2009 when the rapper stormed the stage and took the mic from Swift, who had then received an award.

Another user mocked fun at the performance, saying “if this is what he does he can keep the world tour.” Several others followed, with one comment saying that they are not interested in spending money watching a “masked guy” jump on “mid songs.”

Fans await Vultures 2

A second set of users expressed that they would like to hear Vultures 2 before Ye’s world tour star- referring to the unofficial chatter regarding a worldwide tour to take place this year. “Release dates? More like not being able to keep his word w his fans.Microphones? Clearly lazy to perform,” an angered user jumped into the discourse.

While there remains no news about Vultures 2, Ye seemed to be in the headlines once again over a sexist bar that he recited in a song off Rich The Kid's new album. Earlier, an ex-Yeezy (Kanye’s brand) dragged the rapper to courts over impinging on California’s labor laws.

