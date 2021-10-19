Kanye West's name change request approved, officially CHANGES name to Ye

A Los Angeles court today granted musician Kanye West's petition to legally change his name to "Ye," with no middle or surname name. Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Michelle Williams Court granted the singer's motion, which he submitted on August 24 and claimed was for personal reasons.

In June 2018, the 44-year-old performer released his eighth studio album, "Ye." However, it's been his Twitter username for a while now. As per Deadline, in the same year, in an interview with radio presenter Big Boy, the singer said that he thinks "ye" is "the most frequently used word in the Bible, and claimed in the Bible it means 'you.'" Meanwhile, Merriam Webster agrees on the definition, but adds that it is a plural version of "you," not singular, and that it is "today employed mainly in religious or literary language." The second meaning is the more common usage of the term as an archaic version of "the," as in "Ye olde abbey."

The rapper, music producer and clothing entrepreneur announced on Twitter in 2018 that he's no longer "the being formally known as Kanye West… I am YE." Some may refer to Ye as an alter ego, but West explained in another tweet: "Who or what is Kanye West with no ego? Just Ye." However, despite divorce rumors, Ye's ex wife, known as Kim Kardashian West, has maintained his old last name, even utilizing it for her SNL performance two weeks ago. It's unclear how (or if) the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star will now keep up with Ye.

Interestingly, Ye's name change is the latest upheaval in the star's life. He also just listed his ranch and commercial assets in northern Wyoming for USD 11 million. In 2019, Ye relocated from California to Wyoming.

ALSO READ:Kanye West UNFOLLOWS Kim Kardashian on Instagram after admitting to cheating in new song