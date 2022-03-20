Kanye West's new girlfriend Chaney Jones has THIS reaction to claims that she resembles Kim Kardashian

Kanye West's new girlfriend Chaney Jones has been in the news since the duo started going out. Recently, the couple was spotted enjoying an NBA game together. Amid their outings, several fans have claimed that Jones has a similarity to Kim Kardashian and her fashion as well. Recently, TMZ quizzed Chaney on being termed as Kim's look alike.

After being asked if she sees the resemblance between herself and Kim, Jones told TMZ, "No, not really." While stating that she doesn't see any physical similarities between her and Kardashian, Chaney also opened up on whether Kanye and her talk about his ex. She said, "No, [Kanye and I], we don’t speak about [Kim]." Chaney and Kanye were spotted on multiple outings last month and she also attended his Donda event in Miami.

Before Jones, Kanye was linked to Uncut Gems star Julia Fox after the duo met on New Year's eve and following the same indulged in major PDA at Paris Fashion Week and other events. According to a US Weekly source, while Kanye moved on from Fox and began dating Jones, the rapper isn't serious but the duo is enjoying spending time together.

In the meantime, West was recently suspended from Instagram for 24 hours after he shared an offensive post related to Trevor Noah after The Daily Show host commented on his ongoing feud with Kim Kardashian on his show. The rapper was also reportedly removed from performing at Grammys 2022 in light of his online posts about Trevor Noah who is set to be hosting the ceremony.

