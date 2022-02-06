Kanye West's new girlfriend Julia Fox wants Kim Kardashian and him to 'resolve' their issues

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian have been hitting the headlines for their feud amid their divorce. Kanye recently took to Instagram to call out Kim for allowing their daughter North to join TikTok. Kim also responded to West's claims with a statement on Instagram and now according to Page Six, the rapper's new girlfriend is reacting to their fallout.

According to Page Six, a source added that "Julia’s been in the same predicament, so she understands that divorces are messy and when kids are involved it makes it almost impossible. She just wants them to resolve their issues." Julia was previously married to Peter Artemiev from 2018 to 2020 and shares one-year-old son Valentino with him.

Fox recently celebrated her birthday in a massive bash along with West and her friends. The duo has been getting close and it was reported that Kanye also gave a rather expensive gift to Fox on her 32nd birthday he gave the Uncut Gems star and her friends Birkin bags.

As for his fallout with ex Kim Kardashian, Kanye recently took to Instagram and claimed that Kim wasn't allowing him to take their kids to Chicago, his hometown and questioned how it was allowed in joint custody.

In her statement responding to West, Kim maintained that it has been hurtful and wrote, "Kanye’s constant need for attacking me in interviews and on social media is actually more hurtful than any TikTok North might create." She further added that Kanye’s obsession with trying to control and manipulate their situation negatively and publicly is causing her pain.

