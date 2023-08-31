Kanye West’s new 'wife' makes heads turn with barely-there outfits after he criticized Kim Kardashian over being 'too sexy'

Kanye West has been laying low since his epic meltdown last year, but that doesn’t mean he’s out of the spotlight. In fact, he’s been making waves with his new “wife,” Bianca Censori. You might be wondering who Bianca Censori is, and you’re not alone. There’s not much information about her, except that she’s 28, from Australia, and has been working for Yeezy as an architectural designer since 2020, which is probably how she met Kanye. According to TMZ, Kanye and Bianca got married in a secret ceremony in January this year, just two months after his divorce from Kim Kardashian was finalized. However, the marriage was never legally registered, so it’s unclear what their status is.

Regardless of the legalities, Kanye and Bianca seem to be committed to each other, as they both wear wedding rings and refer to each other as “husband” and “wife.”

How has Bianca Censori’s style changed since she married Kanye West?

One thing that has definitely changed since Bianca married Kanye is her style. Just like Kim K and Julia Fox before her, Bianca has adopted a more edgy and daring look since she became Kanye’s partner. From neutral-toned leggings and skimpy bikini tops to futuristic gowns, Bianca has been rocking some eye-catching outfits that show off her body.

Some of her outfits have been so revealing that they have caused controversy, especially during their recent vacation in Italy. Bianca has been wearing some very sheer garments that make her look “virtually naked,” according to some critics. One of her outfits was so transparent that it sparked rumors that she could face a fine for “public indecency” in the conservative country.

Why is Bianca Censori’s minimalist look so ironic after Kanye West’s marriage to Kim Kardashian?

Bianca’s minimalist look might surprise some people who have followed Kanye’s previous relationships, especially his marriage to Kim. Kanye was credited for transforming Kim’s style and making her into a fashion icon, but his views changed drastically towards the end of their marriage as he became more religious, and asked her to dress more modestly.

This caused tension between them, as Kim felt that Kanye was trying to control her and limit her self-expression. One of the most memorable moments was when Kanye told Kim that he didn’t like her wet-look Mugler dress that she wore to the Met Gala in 2019, saying that it was affecting his “soul” and “spirit.” Kim was upset by this, as she had spent eight months preparing to wear the corset gown, and she felt that Kanye should support her instead of criticizing her.

So, it’s ironic that Kanye is now married to a woman who wears even more revealing outfits than Kim ever did, and he doesn’t seem to have a problem with it. Maybe Kanye has changed his mind about women’s fashion, or maybe he just likes to have different rules for different women. Either way, it’s interesting to see how Bianca Censori is making a statement with her style.

