Kanye West's open casting call on Instagram for models in Italy stirs up controversy

Kanye West is making headlines yet again, but this time it's not just for his music or fashion choices. The rapper and fashion mogul, along with his wife Bianca Censori, recently caused a stir in Italy with their NSFW (Not Safe for Work) behavior. Following this controversy, Kanye West took to his Yeezy Instagram to post an open call for models in Florence, Italy, as he seeks fresh faces to work for his Yeezy brand.

ALSO READ: What is Kanye West's net worth 2023: Lifestyle, songs, awards, controversies, dating history and more

Kanye's plea for models

In a move that caught the attention of his fans and the fashion world alike, Kanye West shared a handwritten announcement on his Yeezy Instagram page. The post was set against a background that resembled parchment paper, adding an artistic touch to the plea. In the post, he made his intentions clear: "Models needed for our design atelier in Florence, Italy." To apply, interested individuals were instructed to "Send photos and socials to models@yeezy.com." This open call was also repeated in Italian to ensure clarity for potential candidates, as reported by The Sun.

While Kanye West is primarily known for his music career, he has carved a niche for himself in the fashion industry with his unique sneaker line, Yeezy. Over the years, he has managed to influence the fashion world with his bold and innovative style choices.

ALSO READ: Kanye West’s new 'wife' makes heads turn with barely-there outfits after he criticized Kim Kardashian over being 'too s*xy'

Controversial moments in Italy

Kanye West and Bianca Censori's time in Italy has been anything but low-key. They recently made headlines when Bianca was spotted wearing nothing but a lion's mane and a thong bodysuit during London Fashion Week. Kanye, on the other hand, maintained his signature all-black look, complete with a scarf covering his head and neck.

The power couple has been jet-setting across Europe this summer. From Germany to Italy, they've been spotted enjoying the sights and flavors of these iconic destinations. Bianca even turned heads in a sheer nude catsuit while in Germany.

However, their time in Venice took a more controversial turn. In September, Kanye and Bianca shocked fans when they were seen sharing an intimate moment on a boat. The images circulated globally, sparking outrage and leading to investigations by the local police. Acts contrary to public decency in Italy can result in hefty fines, and it appears that Kanye and Bianca may not have been aware of the potential consequences of their actions.

ALSO READ: Kanye West marries Bianca Censori after divorce with Kim Kardashian; 5 Things to know about his love life