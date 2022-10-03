Kanye West's Paris Fashion Week show turns into a family affair as daughter North sits front row

Kanye West opened a star-studded fashion show on October 2 for the Balenciaga spring/summer 2023 as he modelled a black, oversized military-inspired ensemble. It turned out to be a sweet family affair for the rapper as he was supported by daughter North West at the show who was seated in the front row alongside Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner.

North is the oldest daughter of Kanye and Kim Kardashian who was seen sitting in the front row centre wearing an all-black outfit for the event. Khloe wore a black oversized jacket and oversized futuristic shades, while Kylie stood out in a fuzzy bright pink long-sleeve gown at the event. Khloe also shared a selfie with North on her Instagram as the duo sat at Kanye's show.