Kanye West's Paris Fashion Week show turns into a family affair as daughter North sits front row
Kanye West recently modelled for Balenciaga at Paris Fashion Week and received support from his daughter during the same.
Kanye West opened a star-studded fashion show on October 2 for the Balenciaga spring/summer 2023 as he modelled a black, oversized military-inspired ensemble. It turned out to be a sweet family affair for the rapper as he was supported by daughter North West at the show who was seated in the front row alongside Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner.
North is the oldest daughter of Kanye and Kim Kardashian who was seen sitting in the front row centre wearing an all-black outfit for the event. Khloe wore a black oversized jacket and oversized futuristic shades, while Kylie stood out in a fuzzy bright pink long-sleeve gown at the event. Khloe also shared a selfie with North on her Instagram as the duo sat at Kanye's show.
According to E!, outside the show, Kanye was also spotted with his younger children Saint West, 6, Chicago West, 4, and Psalm West, 3. The rapper who modelled at the Paris Fashion Week also shared a clip of his runway walk on his Instagram, simply captioned, "WAR."
Kim Kardashian who has also been in Paris for the fashion week wasn't seen attending the event. Kanye recently apologised to Kim for his online attack on her and spoke to Good Morning America saying, "This is the mother of my children and I apologize for any stress that I have caused, even in my frustration because God calls me to be stronger." In the meantime, Kim has also maintained that Kanye will always be family and that the duo always put their kids first.
ALSO READ: Amid Kim Kardashian split, Kanye West finds his sixth attorney in Melinda Gates' divorce lawyer