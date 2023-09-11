Kanye West's relationship with Bianca Censori raises alarms among her friends who are ‘extremely concerned’

Bianca Censori friends express deep concern over her relationship with Kanye West

Written by Suhasini Oswal Updated on Sep 11, 2023   |  09:49 AM IST  |  985
Kanye West and wife Bianca Censori (instagram)
Kanye West and wife Bianca Censori (instagram)

Key Highlight

  • Censori's close friends are worried as the couple's behavior is becoming increasingly unusual
  • Censori's friends are not able to provide support as Kanye West has created an isolating environmen

A recent article on DailyMail.com has raised concerns about Kanye West's relationship with Bianca Censori. Censori's close friends are worried as the couple's behavior is becoming increasingly unusual, and they are unable to reach her owing to obstacles created by the Yeezy fashion designer. The report delves into the troubling situation of their relationship and its impact on Censori's life. See the pictures of Bianca's transformation here.

Isolation and worry for Bianca Censori

Censori's friends are not able to provide support as Kanye West has created an isolating environment around her. According to a source described as a "close friend," Censori is effectively cut off from her social circle, leaving her feeling stranded and alone. The concerned friend stated, "Everyone is extremely concerned. This isn't who she is. She is an incredibly outspoken and lively person who is never one to keep her mouth shut."

ALSO READ: After disagreeing with Kim Kardashian, has Kanye West changed his heart about North using TikTok?

Kanye West (IMDb) and wife Bianca Censori (BeforeTheyWereFamous / Youtube)

Controversial behavior and transformation

Recent public incidents, such as their explicit behavior on a water taxi in Venice, have drawn attention to West and Censori. However, their friends have raised deeper concerns beyond these headline-grabbing moments. They believe that Kanye West is attempting to mold Censori into a radicalized version of his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian. The source insisted, "Kanye is trying to make Bianca into a radicalized version of Kim — almost like Kim 2.0."

ALSO READ: Is Kim Kardashian trying to stop Kanye West’s new wife, Bianca Censori, from meeting the kids? 

As worries continue to mount over Bianca Censori's relationship with Kanye West, it appears that his efforts to transform her into a new Kim Kardashian are causing significant distress among her friends. While the controversial rapper-turned-designer may have his own agenda, Kim Kardashian has moved on entirely from their relationship and expressed no interest in connecting with Censori. The situation remains complex and raises questions about the impact of celebrity relationships on individuals' lives.

ALSO READ: Kanye West and wife Bianca Censori get themselves BANNED from boat company post rapper flashing his butt

Advertisement

FAQs

How old is Bianca Censori?
Bianca Censori is 28 years old.
What is Bianca Censori best known for?
Censori is an architectural designer for Yeezy, but she has other hustles as well. She has her own jewelry line called Nylons. She told i-D in 2016 that the brand began with her making simple chokers from mesh. I started selling those and from there it slowly kept growing, she said.
Is Bianca Censori a real architect?
Bianca Censori is an architect and entrepreneur who first came into prominence when reports surfaced of her secret marriage to Kanye West.
About The Author
Suhasini Oswal
Suhasini Oswal

Suhasini is a budding writer with two years of experience under her belt. She has a passion for movies and is an av... Read more

Advertisement

For the latest Bollywood news, Telugu news, entertainment exclusives, gossip, movie reviews, and more, follow the Pinkvilla website and YouTube channel, or head to our social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram!

Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!