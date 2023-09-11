Kanye West's relationship with Bianca Censori raises alarms among her friends who are ‘extremely concerned’

A recent article on DailyMail.com has raised concerns about Kanye West's relationship with Bianca Censori. Censori's close friends are worried as the couple's behavior is becoming increasingly unusual, and they are unable to reach her owing to obstacles created by the Yeezy fashion designer. The report delves into the troubling situation of their relationship and its impact on Censori's life. See the pictures of Bianca's transformation here.

Isolation and worry for Bianca Censori

Censori's friends are not able to provide support as Kanye West has created an isolating environment around her. According to a source described as a "close friend," Censori is effectively cut off from her social circle, leaving her feeling stranded and alone. The concerned friend stated, "Everyone is extremely concerned. This isn't who she is. She is an incredibly outspoken and lively person who is never one to keep her mouth shut."

Controversial behavior and transformation

Recent public incidents, such as their explicit behavior on a water taxi in Venice, have drawn attention to West and Censori. However, their friends have raised deeper concerns beyond these headline-grabbing moments. They believe that Kanye West is attempting to mold Censori into a radicalized version of his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian. The source insisted, "Kanye is trying to make Bianca into a radicalized version of Kim — almost like Kim 2.0."

As worries continue to mount over Bianca Censori's relationship with Kanye West, it appears that his efforts to transform her into a new Kim Kardashian are causing significant distress among her friends. While the controversial rapper-turned-designer may have his own agenda, Kim Kardashian has moved on entirely from their relationship and expressed no interest in connecting with Censori. The situation remains complex and raises questions about the impact of celebrity relationships on individuals' lives.

