Kanye West's rep says reports about the rapper 'going away to get help' are untrue

After recent reports claimed Kanye West will be going away to seek help after his recent online behaviour involving Kim Kardashian and her boyfriend Pete Davidson, the rapper's rep has now clarified the reports calling them "untrue." The Donda album rapper's rep issued a statement on Saturday that spoke about the narrative being built around West. The recent reports about Kanye turned up after it was revealed that the rapper's performance from Grammys 2022 was pulled down.

In the statement released by West's rep, it has been mentioned that Kanye isn't going away and said, "Ye monitors all headlines pertaining to him and his family daily. Most all are being fed to media by ‘sources close to the Kardashians, which have been creating a false narrative that not only is untrue but further compromises his goal of creating a healthy environment for the beautiful children he shares with Kim", ET Canada.

In the statement Jason Lee, Kanye‘s new Head of Media and Partnerships also maintained that the rapper has been taking care of himself and focusing on being a loving father. Negating all reports that have been going around about the West, Lee also stated that unless it comes from the musicians or from his social media it's "simply false."

As for Kim Kardashian, in the meantime, the SKIMS founder recently announced that her KKW fragrance will be shutting down for rebranding as the KUTWK alum will soon return with a new name after dropping West as her surname after gaining the "legally single" status from the court.

