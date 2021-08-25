Kanye West's third album listening event will NOT require fans to be vaxxed or negative tested for COVID 19

Kanye West is all set to host his third album listening event for his upcoming Donda album in Chicago. According to reports, fans attending the event will not be required to show vaccination certificates or negative tests for COVID-19 to attend the event. The rapper’s listening party is set to be held on August 26 at Soldier Field.

As per New York Post, West's event is expected to gather up to 38,000 fans at the Solider Field venue. As for the rapper's previous two Donda events, they were held in Atlanta's Mercedes Benz stadium. While the Chicago event was expected to host a larger number of fans, it was eventually slashed down keeping in mind COVID-19 protocols.

The Chicago listening party is expected to be special for Kanye considering the rapper is a Chicago native and that his upcoming album also holds a close connection to his growing-up years. The rapper has named his tenth studio album after his late mother Donda West. Recently, Kanye also gave a glimpse of the home that he grew up in Chicago as he shared it on Instagram while also deleting all other previous posts.

While the August 26 event will be Kanye's third event for Donda, the rapper is yet to drop the complete album which consists of collaborations with Jay-Z, The Weeknd and more.

Recently, Kanye also got a promotional push for Donda from his estranged wife Kim Kardashian who shared a photo showing off her driving music which consisted of Donda songs.

