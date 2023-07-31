Kanye West's Twitter account restored after 'final warning'; monetization removed

Months after pop star Kanye West was banned from social media platform X, former Twitter, there seems to be a ray of hope for the star. This week, the long overdue procedure of restoring his account saw some developments. And it seems like X has finally reinstated West’s account after getting assurance from the star and his team. Seven months back, Ye got into trouble for sharing antisemitic remarks on the platform.

Kanye West's Twitter account restored with a final warning

According to the Wall Street Journal, the Ye Twitter account was restored this week. But the insider told the new giant that he was left off after "receiving reassurance" that West would not be using the platform to share out any antisemitic remarks in the future. While the entire document of the agreement is not in the limelight, this seemed like the last warning for the star. In addition to this, there are many perks that Ye's X account will be exempted from so forth.

Deadline confirms that while the account is open to use by the star again, Kanye would not be able to monetize his account anytime soon. This means that no ads or paid gigs will show up next to his posts. With over 31.6 million followers on the account, Ye certainly made a good chunk of money through Twitter. Thus, this will come as a huge loss for the songwriter.

What went wrong?

Back in October 2022, Kanye West took to his Instagram account to share antisemitic remarks. That was when the meta company restricted Ye's IG account. But that did not stop the pop star from commenting on sensitive matters. The same night, Kanye went up on Twitter, now X, to post similar thoughts. The star wrote, “I’m a bit sleepy tonight but when I wake up I’m going death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE.”

“The funny thing is I actually can’t be Anti Semitic because black people are actually Jew also You guys have toyed with me and tried to blackball anyone whoever opposes your agenda [sic],” the star continued. Such comments were not taken in good light with any of the brands that Kanye was collaborating with. Alongside Adidas, Balenciaga, Gap, and Apple also pulled away from working with the rapper.

While his Twitter seems to be restored with a final warning, fans continue to await Kanye West's presence on Instagram. The rapper left the social media platform by choice back in April 2023. It will be interesting to see if he decides to come back to the platform or not!

