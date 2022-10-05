Kanye West's 'White Lives Matter' controversy: Here's how Gigi Hadid, Hailey Bieber and more reacted

After Gabriella Karefa-Johnson shared her thoughts on social media regarding her concern with West including "White Lives Matter" apparel in the show, the rapper reacted with an online attack on Karefa-Johnson as he took potshots at her in multiple now-deleted posts. Kanye's social media posts received flak from several models and people from the fashion industry including Vogue magazine that released a statement in support of Karefa-Johnson.

Kanye West sparked controversy at Paris Fashion Week after the rapper wore a t-shirt that said, "White Lives Matter." The rapper wore the t-shirt for his brand's presentation at the Fashion Week which drew criticism from many including fashion editor and stylist Gabriella Karefa-Johnson who was in attendance who called out the rapper for the same.

Gigi Hadid calls Kanye West a 'bully'

Gigi Hadid was among the first celebrities to call out Kanye for his posts criticising Karefa-Johnson regarding her views on his controversial apparel. Hadid taking to her Instagram stories. The model slammed West referring to him as a "bully" as she came to Gabriella's defence. Hadid wrote, "As if the "honor" of being invited to your show should keep someone from giving their opinion ..? Lol. You're a bully and a joke."

Hailey Bieber's reaction

Another model who voiced her support for Karefa-Johnson was Hailey Bieber who did not mention Kanye in her post but simply wrote words of admiration for the fashion writer who was harshly criticised by West. Bieber in her words of support for Gabriella wrote, "My respect for you runs deep my friend!"

Jodie Turner-Smith slams 'fake' Kanye

Jodie Turner-Smith called Kanye West "fake" and "disgusting" over his "White Lives Matter" t-shirt. The 36-year-old model shared an Instagram story where she re-shared a post from West’s account that read, "WHEN I SAID WAR I MEANT WAR" and criticised the rapper's comment saying he was trying to "bring people together" as he posed wearing the controversial t-shirt. Turner-Smith called out West saying, "Fake and disgusting and embarrassing."

Kanye West later also took to his Instagram account on later and called Gabriella his "sister" while maintaining that the two met following the controversy and claimed that the duo "apologised" to each other. The rapper concluded by saying that while the duo disagreed at least they both love "Ferdie and Fashion."

