Kanye West's wife Bianca Censori leaves nothing to imagination in nude top as they step out in Italy

Kanye West's wife Bianca Censori has donned yet another controversial ensemble. While she and the Flashing Lights rapper were on a vacation in Italy, West's wife, Bianca Censori, was photographed wearing a provocative nude-colored shirt that left nothing to the imagination. For the unversed, the news about Kanye West and Bianca Censori’s marriage came earlier this year, just two months after his divorce from ex-wife Kim Kardashian.

Kanye West’s wife, Bianca Censori dons a revealing top in Italy

The 28-year-old beauty, an Australian architect who has worked for Yeezy since 2020, appeared to be dressed in more Yeezy apparel as she dined with her rapper beau, who was barefoot for the occasion.

On Thursday, August 3, the Australian architect wore a translucent bra top in a nude tone, leaving very little to the imagination. She was also spotted stepping out of the car in the photos shared by the Daily Mail. Censori, who is West's latest inspiration and a Kim Kardashian lookalike, was also seen pulling up her tight white skirt, which flashed off her shapely derriere.

The designer previously collaborated with West on his Yeezy GAP collection in 2020 and was designated as Design Director by the Flashing Lights rapper.

Meanwhile, the rapper allegedly married Censori in a private ceremony, as they were spotted wearing wedding rings in January 2023. West's alleged wife asserted in May that she is truly married, despite the rumors that their union is illegal.

Kanye West also paid homage to his wife by releasing the song Censori Overload, which is named after her surname.

He confessed in the lyrics that he remained celibate until marriage, singing: “And The Bible stated, I can't have any more sex till marriage.”

The song appears to be about his breakup with Kim Kardashian, as he opened the song with Waking up to the I can't do this anymore text and going on to say, I know it's because of the headlines/Why she wants to depart.

Who is Kanye West’s wife Bianca Censori?

Bianca worked as a design consultant for a year after graduation before becoming a student architect for three years. Censori joined the Yeezy team in November 2020 and is listed as the brand's Head of Architecture on LinkedIn.

The entrepreneur grew up in Melbourne, Australia, and graduated from the city's architecture school. Bianca also founded her own jewelry firm, Nylon's Jewellery, while she was still a student.

She then went on to pursue a master's degree in Australia's capital between 2019 and 2020 before moving to Los Angeles to work with Yeezy.

