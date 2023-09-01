Kanye West's wife Bianca Censori makes a splash at the beach amid 'no underwear' boat controversy

Days after Kanye West and his wife Bianca Censori were spotted in Italy in a questionable position, one more controversy followed the lady. This time around, new pictures of Bianca adorning beachwear have surfaced over the internet. And what is more interesting is her keen resemblance with Kim Kardashian. As the couple enjoys their vacation time in Italy, it will be interesting to see what they have to share with the fans about their plans. Here is everything to know about Bianca's pictures.

Bianca and Kanye's NSFW moment EXPLAINED

Newly surfaced vacation photos of Kanye West and Bianca Censori recently stirred controversy. The couple was caught sharing an intimate moment on a boat in Italy, with Kanye's clothing appearing not in place. Fans noted a change in Kanye's physique and questioned if the pictures were real. However, there was nothing doctored about the pictures, The two were certainly sharing an intimate moment on the boat. While the couple has been known for their private moments in the past, this public display of affection garnered attention. Not only this, there was a fair share of outrage for this as well.

Some fans expressed outrage over the photos being made public. It's expected that Kanye may take action to remove these pictures from circulation, similar to his previous efforts with Kim's personal content. But now that he is with Bianca, he might try to do the same for her. As of the time of writing, Kanye and Bianca are reportedly still in Italy, sharing the vacation time. It will be interesting to see what they plan for their future. Pinkvilla will get you all the updates on the same right here. Thus, keep an eye on this space.

