Kardashian Christmas 2020: Kourtney, Khloe, Kendall and more give a glimpse inside their Xmas celebrations

After cancelling their annual Christmas party that has been going on since 1978, the Kardashians recently gave a glimpse of their isolated Christmas from home.

The Kardashian-Jenners are not hosting their annual Christmas Eve party this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, but they are still staying festive while at home with their families. Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, and Kendall Jenner have all given fans an inside look at their Christmas Eves. “Just the family coming over tonight, wishing you all a merry and safe Christmas Eve,” Kourtney said in her Instagram post, in which she posed next to a small snowman statue.

Khloe shared photos of her and daughter True visiting a festive location where they made gingerbread houses. She posted, “Merry Christmas Eve!!!! Moments with my True!! The sweetest!! Gingerbread house creations and plenty of candy eating!” Kendall said she was dressed as a present, while Kylie captioned her post, “Mrs. Claus.”

If you missed it, on December 7th, the Kardashians cancelled their iconic Christmas party in light of the pandemic. “The Covid cases are getting out of control in CA. So we decided that we’re not doing a Christmas Eve party this year. It’s the first time we will not be having a Christmas Eve party since 1978 I believe. Health and safety first though! Taking this pandemic seriously is a must,” Khloe responded to a fan asking if they would be throwing their annual bash. Khloe also added, “We have not done anything. No Christmas photos and no Christmas Eve party this year. Covid has taken over.”

ALSO READ: Kim Kardashian’s ex BFF Larsa Pippen REVEALS why Kardashians froze her out: Kanye brainwashed the whole family

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×