Kardashian Christmas Party 2019: From Sia performing to an upside down Christmas tree, see inside pics

Completely revamping the space, the venue was decked with lights, a real life elf, carolers and even the Sunday service choir. If that wasn't all, the reality star also got 'Chandelier' singer Sia to perform her hits.

The Kardashians and Jenner's threw one of the most lavish Christmas bashes this year. The hostess, Kourtney Kardashian, took it up a notch higher as she went all out and incorporated the Christmas theme to perfection. Completely revamping the space, the venue was decked with lights, a real life elf, carolers and even the Sunday service choir serenading to Christmas songs. If that wasn't all, the reality star also got 'Chandelier' singer Sia to perform her hits in her trademark style. Toy soldiers and, of course, Santa Claus also were part of the bash. As for the sisters, the Kardashians and Jenner's turned up in their best designer outfits and jewels.

About the party, a source told E!News, "It was very festive. They had Beignet box, a cookie stand and cocktail bay for guests to mingle and make their way around the main dining room. Tables were set up for people to sit but most people were making their way around the buffet of various foods and were grabbing plates and mingling. There was a variety of beef, chicken, mashed potatoes, grilled vegetables, various salads and desserts."

The Kardashian and Jenner sisters couldn't help but share pictures and videos from the event on Instagram. A whole lot of pictures and videos went viral. Check out all the inside pictures from Kourtney's party which was as good as a winter wonderland:

Read More