Kardashian family ‘very happy’ with Pete Davidson & Kim’s relationship, ‘love the way he treats her’

Apart from Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson has earned a place in the heart of many other Kardashians with his generosity. An insider recently spoke to E! News and shed light on how the SNL comedian has won the heart of the Kardashian clan. The insider explained, "Pete is getting close with Kim's family and they really like him."

Even though the duo has been dating only for a couple of months now, the Kardashian family "love this new relationship for Kim and the way he treats her. They just want Kim to be happy and he has made her very happy."

Recently, on Valentine’s Day, Pete sent flowers to not only the KKW Beauty founder but also her family. Khloe shared photos of the presents she got for Valentine’s day and among them was also a photo of pink flowers which seemed to have been sent to her by Pete. Sharing the photo, Khloe thanked Davidson for his sweet gesture as she wrote, "The sweetest! Thank you Pete" along with a string of pink heart emojis.

If you didn't know, amid Kim and Pete’s hunky-dory relationship, the duo has been harassed by the SKIMS founder’s ex-Kayne West. And while Ye has made several requests and attempts to reconcile through social media, the source shared that "there is no possibility of saving the marriage." Kim on her part, is firm on "making sure that nobody is put in danger." The insider added, "Kim is very strong and will get through this."

