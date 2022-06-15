Kardashian-Jenner family petition for Blac Chyna to pay their legal fees of USD 390K from defamation trial

Blac Chyna ended up losing the defamation trial she filed against Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner last month. Following the same, the Kardashian-Jenner members are now asking Chyna to pay for their legal costs incurred during the trial and have petitioned for the same amounting to USD 390,000 as reported by People.

According to the report, the petition shows the grand sum of all legal fees including jury fees, deposition costs, "models, enlargements, photocopies of exhibits" and more have been totalled USD 391,094.76. Blac Chyna's attorney recently reacted to the same and gave a statement to People saying, "Kris Jenner's attempt to financially ruin Angela White, the mother of her granddaughter Dream Kardashian, will not work."

The defamation trial which took place last month was initiated by Chyna who sued Kris, Kim, Khloe and Kylie for interfering with her contract at E! in regards to the former reality series Rob & Chyna which was cancelled after its first season. Chyna alleged that the reality show's cancellation cost her economic loss and her reality show career. Although later in the case, jury found the Kardashian-Jenner family not guilty of defaming Chyna in May and hence no monetary damages were awarded to her.

The defamation case also saw Blac Chyna addressing allegations that she pointed a gun at Rob Kardashian and also strange him with a charging cord. She denied assaulting Rob and stated that her actions of pointing a gun at him were in the spirit of humour and meant to be a joke.

