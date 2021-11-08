Kardashian Jenner family reportedly 'worried about Kanye' following Kim & Pete Davidson's romance rumours

The Kardashian-Jenner family has reportedly been 'worried' about how Kanye West would react to Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson's growing friendship. According to a report by Page Six, Kardashians fear that West might have a "meltdown" due to Kim & Pete's romance rumours that are doing rounds.

Page Six reports that with Kim Kardashian reportedly going out with the SNL star, “everybody in the [Kardashian] family is worried about how Kanye will react to Kim spending so much time with Pete." For those unversed, according to many reports, Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have been meeting on dates, the latest being on Staten Island. A picture of them holding hands during a roller coaster ride at a theme park went viral, after which the two have sparked romance rumours and netizens can't stop gushing about them.

However, in a recent interview, Kanye also stated that Kim is still his wife, and their kids want their parents to stay together. "SNL, making my wife say ‘I divorced him’ on TV because they just wanted to get that bar off. I never even seen the papers. We’re not even divorced,” the Donda rapper said on Revolt TV’s Drink Champs, adding that his relationship with Kim is not a joke to him. In another news, West also unfollowed the Kardashian sister from Instagram amid her romance rumours with Pete.

A report from Page Six also stated that Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson were "genuinely affectionate" towards each other. Page Six's source noted that the unfollow is a part of an "outburst" that Kanye might have due to the rumours.

