Kardashian Jenner family to scale back annual Christmas bash due to COVID restrictions?

Kris-mas might be different for the Kardashian-Jenner family this year! According to a recent report from TMZ, Hollywood's most interesting family is reportedly planning on scaling down their annual Christmas bash amid rising cases of COVID, and safety restrictions in LA.

As per TMZ's report, Kris Jenner and her family namely her daughters, Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner shall celebrate Christmas in a small gathering as opposed to their grand Christmas celebrations in the pre-COVID era. The report doesn't properly state whether Kim's estranged husband Kanye West or Kourtney's ex-boyfriend Scott Disick would be present in the Kardashian-Jenner's immediate family gathering. Last year too, the family had cancelled their Christmas party due to COVID-19 and safety measures.

Many famous celebrities have graced the Kardashian-Jenner Christmas party including Paris Hilton, Jennifer Lopez, John Legend and his wife Chrissy Teigen, and Sia.

It is also unclear whether Pete Davidson would be present at the party, however, given Kim and Kris were present at his birthday celebration this year, it wouldn't be surprising to find him at the Kardashian-Jenner party Christmas bash this year.

In other news, Kim filed for divorce from Kanye in February 2021 and has recently requested the court to speed up her separation process. The duo share four kids, North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm. However, West has been hinting at reuniting with his estranged wife and has also asked her to "run right back" to him in his feud-ending event with Drake where the SKIMS founder was present with their 8-year-old daughter North.

ALSO READ: Kim Kardashian reportedly 'surprised' by Kanye West's public plea about getting back together amid divorce