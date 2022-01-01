Kardashian Jenner family TEASES upcoming new reality series called The Kardashians: See you soon

Kardashian-Jenner got fans all thrilled on Friday by releasing a teaser for the family's new upcoming reality series. The Kardashians sees the return of matriarch Kris Jenner and her daughters Kim, Kourtney, Khloe, Kylie, and Kendall in the new show. The teaser shows all six ladies walking in their most fashionable outfits and high heels.

In between those photos, there were blank screens with the words 'When the countdown to the New Year ends' and 'The countdown to the new show begins.' The camera then pans to Kim, Kourtney, and Khloe Kardashian, as well as Kris, Kylie, and Kendall Jenner. They all say, 'Happy New Year, everyone,' at the same time. "Happy New Year! We'll see you soon," family matriarch Kris Jenner wrote as she reshared the clip on social media. Added Kim Kardashian in her own tweet: "Coming soon…"

Check out the teaser here:

The postings did not give a premiere date for the upcoming series. Kim, 41, and her family previously appeared on long-running smash reality show Keeping Up with the Kardashians, which debuted in 2007. They announced the end of KUWTK in September 2020, stating it was a "difficult decision" taken with "heavy hearts," and expressed gratitude to their fans for the support. After 20 seasons, KUWTK ended in June, and was followed by a two-part reunion special hosted by Andy Cohen.

However, The Kardashians' creation comes as a bit of a surprise because it comes just after the end of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. As per Daily Mail, the Kardashians rejected claims that Kris Jenner cancelled the show after three of her daughters threatened to quit.