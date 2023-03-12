Kardashian klan celebrates Malika and Khadijah Haqq's 40th Birthday Bash

The Kardashian family looked stunning as they attended twin sisters Malika Haqq and Khadijah Haqq McCray’s birthday bash. The sisters turned 40 on March 10 and the occasion was attended by their long-time friend Khloe along with her sisters and mum at ‘The Nice Guy’ restaurant in Los Angeles. Khloe Kardashian’s ex Tristan Thompson also appeared at the party but he left separately. The Kardashian stars oozed glam and glitz at the extravagant bash and shared several video clips on their social media. Well, it seemed like everybody was having a blast at the party and the glimpses from the same went viral in no time.

Khloe is all hearts for BFFs Malika and Khadijah Haqq

Khloe Kardashian has been friends with Malika since 1999 when they were kids. Khole, who was all dolled up in a silver mini dress, penned a heartfelt birthday wish for Malika and Khadijah on their birthday. She shared a heart-warming post on Instagram with several old photos to wish her BFFs on their birthday. In her Instagram post, she thanked them for choosing her as their bestie over and again. She further added, “Thank you for trusting me with all that you do”. Also, she thanked them for always holding her hand. She concluded the post by thanking them for never judging her when she made mistakes, for all the sleepless nights of fun, and for always being there.

Khloe joins ex-Tristan Thompson at the birthday bash?

The 38-year-old Khole Kardashian and NBA star Tristan Thompson were spotted together at Malika Haqq and Khadijah Shaye Haqq’s 40th birthday bash. But, the two arrived separately as Khole arrived with her family, including her sister Kim and Kylie, and mother Kris Jenner. Khloe and Tristan have always been in an “on” and “off” relationship since 2016. But the two are no longer together as the NBA star cheated on Khloe. The duo shares two children, True Thompson and a 7 month old son.

