The Kardashians call Blac Chyna's claims 'absurd', request court to dismiss her lawsuit

The Kardashian-Jenner family has urged the Los Angeles Superior Court to dismiss Blac Chyna's allegations of the economic and emotional hardship in her lawsuit against the famous family. The family's attorney, Michael G. Rhodes, stated in court records acquired by PEOPLE that Chyna (born Angela White) has provided "no documentary evidence, economic analysis, or expert testimony" to back her assertions.

"Before trial began, these claims were absurd," said Rhodes, who is representing Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Kris Jenner in the case as per PEOPLE, "Now that Plaintiff has testified in her entirety, and has no additional testimony or evidence to offer on her damages, Defendants respectfully submit that entering such an instruction would be a vastly inadequate remedy." Rhodes also said that Chyna, 33, failed to provide any accounting to back up her request for USD 109,635,021 in economic damages and USD 36,000,000 in general damages for mental anguish.

According to the documents, Chyna said in her testimony that she "very much appreciated" Kris, 66, for her efforts in getting Rob & Chyna on the air and for giving her a place to reside. She also stated that her ex, Rob Kardashian, who is not listed in her claims for economic damages, harmed her reputation "the most."

Since 2017, Chyna has been involved in a legal dispute with the Kardashians. That October, she sued Rob, 35, and his family, accusing them of tarnishing her brand and verbally and physically abusing her. The lawsuit comes after Rob shared naked photographs of Chyna on Instagram. During his social media rant, Rob also accused Chyna of drug and alcohol misuse, as well as adultery.

