Kardashians displeased with Kim's leaked tape brought up at Blac Chyna defamation case

The Kard-Jen clan is keeping a united front. At the recent jury selection for the family's pending trial against ex-friend Blac Chyna, real name Angela White, on Monday, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Kris Jenner attended the jury selection for their case while Chyna was also present in court, her ex Rob Kardashian was nowhere in sight.

According to Page Six, the events at the selection did not sit right with the KUWTK alumni as one of the potential jurors brought up Kim's leaked sex tape. When Michael Rhodes, the Kardashian-Jenner representative attorney, asked the jury-to-be if they had any biased feelings towards or against the family, a man reportedly in his 50s or 60s spoke up from the jury stand and maintained that though he had never watched Keeping Up with the Kardashian he admitted. "I have watched [Kim] Kardashian’s sex tape, and I don’t think I can be impartial on this case."

Meanwhile, his answer evoked a spree of laughter from the audience present in the court. Following his sneaky remark, Khloe extended a hand of support for sister Kim as she fixed a few locks of her hair while momager Kris shook her head as the juror restated to the judge that he would not be able to serve as part of the jury because he would keep on "replaying that sex tape over and over again" in his head.

As for The Kardashians cast, they did look visibly displeased by the man's comments. For the unversed, the case in question was filed by Blac Chyna in 2017 against the entire Kardashian-Jenner family over the case of "assault, battery, domestic violence, defamation and interference with prospective economic relations." Chyna claimed that the family pulled the plug on her spin-off reality Tv series Rob & Chyna.

ALSO READ The Kardashians: Fans laud the show's 'new vibe', Kourtney & Travis' romance in the debut episode