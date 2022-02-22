The Kardashians: First trailer shows Kim preparing for SNL; Highlights Kourtney's engagement to Travis Barker

The Kardashian-Jenner family is making a comeback on television. On Monday night, Hulu published the first official teaser for The Kardashians, which covers major events in the lives of Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, and Kylie Jenner since the end of Keeping Up with the Kardashians last summer.

Check out the trailer here:

The video was shown on Monday's episode of The Bachelor. "Can you believe this is day one?" Kim says as they gather to film their new series. The new video features footage of Kim preparing to headline Saturday Night Live as well as moments from Kourtney's October engagement to Travis Barker. "This makes me so happy," Kris tells the couple after the proposal. "She's never had a reaction like that for me and it's happened a few times," Kim quips.

While Barker appears multiple times in the video, Kourtney's ex, Scott Disick, is notably absent. Mason Dash, 12, and Reign Aston, 7, are Kourtney and Scott's boys, while Penelope Scott, 9, is their daughter. The Hulu series will take up where the E! cameras left off, with Kim, 41, following her goals of becoming an attorney while operating her companies and parenting her four children with ex Kanye West, North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2. The mother of four has also been seeing Pete Davidson, the SNL actor with whom she was originally romantically connected in October.

After 20 seasons, KUWTK will come to an end in June 2021. Following the series' end, a two-part reunion special presented by Andy Cohen aired. Meanwhile, as per PEOPLE, The Kardashians launches on Hulu on April 14th. Every Thursday, new episodes will be released.

ALSO READ:The Kardashians: New teaser announces premiere date for the highly anticipated new series