The Kardashians follow THIS unique procedure to test their guests for COVID 19

Andy Cohen who recently interviewed the Kardashian family for an upcoming series revealed the family's most unique way of testing guests for COVID-19.

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed several things and one of those major changes is interacting with guests. While some talk shows have gone virtual, there are also the ones like The Graham Norton Show where guests are seated in a socially distanced setup. Although when it comes to home invites for interviews, we have to say the Kardashian family seems to have cracked the code on how to make it the safest. It was Andy Cohen who spilt the beans on what it's like to be a visitor at the Kardashian household and it's nothing like you've heard before.

Cohen recently appearing on the Bitch Sesh podcast revealed what happened when he was to visit Khloe Kardashian's house to interview the family for his upcoming show For Real: The Story of Reality TV. The host recalled being sent to the Kardashian prefered COVID testing facility first.

Andy further mentioned that he was told that it would be his driver who will be handed with the results and that if the second gate opens, they will be ready to take him, meaning that he has tested negative for the test. Recalling his astonishment at this unique procedure of letting the gate be a sign to his COVID-19 result, Cohen said, “It was amazing. I was like, ‘Is this the gate?’ [ Driver] was like, ‘No. It’s the next one.’ We go. There it is. It opens. I’m like, ‘I’m COVID safe!’”

We knew we could trust the Kardashians to make even receiving the COVID-19 results into a dramatic affair.

ALSO READ: Kris Jenner says she would call Kim Kardashian in a crisis: She’s all of our go to whenever anything happens

Share your comment ×