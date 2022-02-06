The Kardashians: Kendall Jenner says 'You have no idea what's coming' alongside Kim & more in new promo

The Kardashian-Jenner siblings are all set to return with a new reality show after wrapping up Keeping Up With the Kardashians following 20 seasons. The new show which will stream on Hulu has begun with its promotions and a new teaser for the same has now been released featuring, Kim, Khloe Kourtney, Kendall, Kylie and their momager Kris Jenner.

There's no doubt that The Kardashians is one of the most anticipated reality shows. A new teaser of the show promises that it will be double the drama that we have seen in KUWTK. The promo features the words "Glamour," "Power," Fame" and "Family" while clips of swarms of paparazzi and Kim exiting a car are added in between.

Kendall Jenner then takes the spotlight as she says, "You have no idea what's coming." In the promo, Kourtney Kardashian can be seen blowing a kiss to the camera and later Khloe Kardashian, who is impeccably dressed in a skin-tight, dress, asks, "Are you ready?" The only person missing from the promo is Kylie Jenner who is currently expecting her second baby with Travis Scott.

Not much has been known about how different The Kardashians will be compared to their previous show. Reports had suggested that the show will show us a different side of Kim as the focus will also be put on her law journey. It looks like Kourtney Kardashian's wedding planning with fiance Travis Barker could also be a part of the show. Kourtney and Travis got engaged in October last year.

