The Kardashians: Kourtney Kardashian gives a glimpse of her 'baby planning' with Travis Barker in new trailer

Following the end of their popular E! series Keeping Up With the Kardashians in June, the famous family is preparing to return to television on Hulu's The Kardashians. The streaming service is offering fans an early glimpse at what they can anticipate from the show before it premieres in April.

"We've had so much time off, we've kind of gone into our own worlds," Khloé Kardashian says in the new teaser, revealing her "complicated" relationship with ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson. Kourtney Kardashian discusses her fertility journey with fiancé and Blink-182 singer Travis Barker, while Kourtney's ex-partner Scott Disick remains a member of the Kardashian family's posse. On the other hand, Kylie Jenner confirms her first public pregnancy after keeping her daughter Stormi Webster's due date a secret about four years ago.

Meanwhile, as Kim Kardashian's marriage to Kanye West comes to an end, she's going on a new love adventure with Pete Davidson of Saturday Night Live. "This is a relationship that I don't think anyone saw coming," Kim's mother Kris Jenner says in the teaser. Though Kim's new romance with "Saturday Night Live" breakthrough star Pete Davidson is taking off, her imminent divorce from Kanye West threatens to derail her happiness. Kim reveals that “it is really hard with Kanye” amid their breakup. “He told me my career’s over,” Kim says in a bombshell moment.

Things get tense at the conclusion of the video. Khloé, 37, breaks down in front of her sisters and says, "Why are we always making excuses for the people that traumatise us?" In a second scene, she and Kris joke that Disick, 38, should "never go against the family." The Kardashians releases on April 14, 2022.

Check out the trailer below:

