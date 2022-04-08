The Kardashians: Kris Jenner REVEALS how the family discussed returning for a new show at the premiere event

It's the premiere night for The Kardashians and while fans will have to wait a week more to start watching the new show, the Kardashian family members made sure to kick off the premiere event with a splash in Los Angeles. From Kim Kardashian and her new boyfriend Pete Davidson to Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker, everyone was in attendance.

Sharing photos and videos from the premiere event, Khloe showed off her stunning look in her Instagram story. She also dropped a video of Kris Jenner addressing the attendees of the premiere as she spoke about how excited the family was for everyone to witness their new show. During the same, Kris revealed how the family took the decision of coming back for a new show after wrapping up 20 seasons of Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

In the video, Kris was seen saying, "When we started having conversations about doing another show, we knew it had to be the right fit to recommit ourselves—and we found it. We can't wait for you to see the first episode of the show." The trailers and promos of the new show have already promised to be an exciting affair as it will take us behind the scenes into the lives of the Kardashian-Jenner family members.

Among the big highlights of the new show will be Kourtney and Travis' engagement and hopefully also their wedding planning as the couple gears up to tie the knot soon. The show also covers Kylie Jenner's second pregnancy since it was shot before the beauty mogul gave birth to her son. The Kardashians is all set to premiere on April 14.

