The Kardashians: Kris Jenner TEASES '98 per cent of the show' is Kourtney and Travis Barker making out

The Kardashians are all set to show it all once again. On Tuesday, momager Kris Jenner appeared on The Ellen Degeneres Show and teased what the fans could expect from their upcoming series. The Kardashian clan moved on from their 20 seasons-long Keeping Up series and ended the show in June 2021. Fans have been eager to watch the family drama in their upcoming Hulu release The Kardashians.

During her interview, Jenner revealed that surprisingly there was some doubt that the audience would not want to watch the Kard-Jen clan on screen again after their long-running show ended as they had seen it all before. However, things are never still in the family and drama seems to tail their path wherever they go. Kris shared, via ET Canada, "Kylie’s having a baby, Kourtney’s dating Travis Barker and gets engaged," she went on and admitted the family's drama-prone fate, "I mean, it just kept going. And then Kim gets SNL. I mean, every single day there was either drama or something crazy going on or somebody having a baby, somebody getting divorced, somebody– I mean, it was nutty."

Meanwhile, Ellen also chimed in and mentioned how the Kardashian-Barker couple were all over each other when she met them in real life and were supposedly making out while the host met them during Christmas. Kris confessed and quipped, "Well, it is 98 per cent of the show."

However, fans have also been looking forward to witnessing not only Kourtney's fairytale engagement but also her sister Kim Kardashian's new romance with Pete Davidson which was previously revealed to not have been included in the series yet, the SKIMS founder did tease a "surprise" this season.

