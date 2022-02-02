The Kardashians: Kylie Jenner flaunts her baby bump, Kourtney pouts in BTS photos of their new reality show

The Kardashians are gearing up for their new reality show which is all set to feature on Hulu and as per the new BTS photos, it looks like it's going to be amazing. New photos of Kim, Khloe, Kourtney, Kendall and Kylie along with their mother Kris Jenner were recently released on the streaming platform's Instagram. In the photos, Kylie was seen flaunting her baby bump.

The new BTS photos show Kardashian-Jenners getting glammed up ahead of the shoot. Among the series of snaps that have been released, one of the most striking ones is that of Kylie, who is expecting her second child with boyfriend Travis Scott. The beauty mogul is seen putting her baby bump on display in a body-hugging dress.

Kourtney Kardashian, on the other hand, can be seen seated in a golf cart while pouting. As for Kim, the SKIMS founder looks stunning in a cream suit along with matching heels. Kendall strikes a signature modelling pose while sporting an off-shoulder white dress. Khloe, the Good American founder can be seen seated in the makeup chair as she gets ready for the camera.

Check out BTS photos of The Kardashians HERE

These BTS photos are the first update that the streaming platform has shared sending fans in a tizzy on New Year's Eve after releasing a teaser for the family's upcoming reality series. Kim Kardashian previously spoke about the upcoming show during her appearance at the People's Choice Awards where she said, "We've closed this one chapter but a new one is coming. We can't wait for you to see what we have in store for you coming in 2022 on Hulu, so get ready."

ALSO READ: Kylie Jenner to Kim Kardashian: Ranking all Kardashian-Jenner members with most followers on Instagram