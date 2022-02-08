The Kardashians: New teaser announces premiere date for the highly anticipated new series

Kim, Khloe, Kourtney, Kendall, Kylie and Kris Jenner are gearing up for their Hulu debut. Hulu published a new trailer for the Kardashians' forthcoming original series The Kardashians on Monday, February 7. The family is seen in similar white outfits for a picture session in the video before an ominous message is shown over the screen which says, "All the walls will be shattered."

In addition, the streaming service has stated that the programme will premiere on April 14 and that fresh episodes will be released every Thursday. The Kardashian-Jenner family has managed to keep information of their new project a secret since Keeping Up With the Kardashians ended after 20 seasons in 2020. However, teasers aired online in recent weeks have hinted that Kim Kardashian and her sisters are once again ready to share their lives with camera crews.

Check out the teaser below:

The release date was revealed one day after Kylie Jenner, 24, announced the birth of her second kid on social media. However, on December 31, Hulu unveiled the first teaser for the new series from the famous family, revealing that the title will simply be The Kardashians. Keeping Up with the Kardashians, which started in 2007, was a long-running successful reality programme on E!. They announced the conclusion of KUWTK in September 2020, and three months later, in December 2020, they struck a multi-year contract with Hulu, as per PEOPLE.

Interestingly, the family has had many ups and downs since last summer. The ladies have had a lot to capture on camera, from Kim and Kourtney's new romances to Khloé's split with Tristan Thompson and the paternity scandal that followed.

