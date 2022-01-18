Kardashians ‘not happy’ with ‘uncontrollable’ Kanye West after rapper aired private matters on Instagram

Kim Kardashian and her family are reportedly “over” Kanye West’s actions after he claimed he was not invited to their daughter Chicago’s birthday party this weekend and his statements around co-parenting. An insider close to the family recently spoke to US Weekly and said: “Kanye has caused a lot of drama lately with the family [and] they’re not happy with what’s transpired over the last few days,” the source also added that the Yeezy designer 44, is “uncontrollable” as he continues to air their “private matters.”

If you didn't know, the rapper, 44, alleged that his estranged wife, 41, wouldn’t tell him where his 4-year-old daughter Chicago’s celebration was taking place this weekend. “I did call Kim, texted nannies. I got on the phone with Tristan [Thompson, Khloé Kardashian’s ex], he asked Khloé [and] won’t nobody give me the address to my daughter’s birthday party right now. That’s gonna imprint in her mind that I wasn’t there for her,” Kanye said on IG stories, just a few hours later, he appeared to be at the party.

The source also told US Weekly that there were “always two parties planned” for the estranged couple’s youngest daughter. A source previously told E! News: “Kim and Kanye are not on good terms right now. She's really trying to keep the peace between them and for the sake of the kids. She is being neutral towards Kanye and doesn't want any drama. Kim is really upset Kanye keeps talking about the family matters on social media. He thinks he still has full access to Kim and has no boundaries. She is over it."

Also read: Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2022: Grab the best deals before it is too late