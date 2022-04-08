The Kardashians: Pete Davidson accompanies Kim Kardashian at the premiere; Duo hold hands during arrival

Pete Davidson is a supportive boyfriend and his recent appearance at The Kardashians premiere is proof of that. The comedian was seen decking up in formal attire for the much-anticipated event. For the premiere event of Kim's upcoming show, Pete not only accompanied Kim but arrived for the red carpet event hand-in-hand with her at Goya Studios.

The duo were spotted getting out of the car together as they arrived for the big event. as seen in photos obtained by People. Kim was seen wearing a sleek, body-hugging silver dress while Davidson ditched his usual quirky style to wear a classic black blazer over a white t-shirt. Kim couldn't stop smiling as she arrived at the event with her new boyfriend as this mark's the couple's first appearance together for a public event.

Ever since making their relationship official, Kim hasn't been shying away from talking about it and recently in an interview with Good Morning America, revealed how happy she is adding that she has been at "peace" ever since she started dating Pete. While Davidson hasn't made any statements about his romance, the comedian did showcase his love for Kardashian by getting a bunch of tattoos dedicated to her and has also been hanging out closely with her family.

The duo first sparked romance rumours in October last year after Kim and Pete were seen holding hands during a rollercoaster ride the duo enjoyed while on an outing over the Halloween weekend. Kim made their relationship Instagram official last month as she shared adorable photos with Davidson for the first time on social media.

