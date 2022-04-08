The Kardashians Premiere: Kim Kardashian dazzles in silver; Kourtney & Travis make it a blended family affair

The Kardashians premiere turned out to be a stunning affair as members of Hollywood's favourite family walked the red carpet for the event looking their absolute best. Kim Kardashian shined in a silver outfit and looked happier than ever as she attended the event with beau Pete Davidson while Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker arrived with kids.

It was a happy occasion for the Kardashian-Jenner family who were thrilled about the premiere event of their upcoming new show. Kim Kardashian made sure to leave everyone impressed with her red carpet look as she dazzled in a sleek, body-hugging silver dress at the event. While she arrived with Davidson for the event, the couple did not walk the red carpet together.

As for her sister Kourtney Kardashian who recently married Travis Barker in a 'practice' wedding in Las Vegas, arrived on the red carpet with Barker and their blended family as Kardashian's youngest son Reign Disick accompanied her while Travis' kids Alabama, Landon and Atiana De La Hoya also attended the event. The Kardashian-Barker family made a colour-coordinated appearance for the event as they were all seen dressed in black. Momager Kris Jenner arrived for the event with boyfriend Corey Gamble.

Check out photos from The Kardashians premiere here:



The Kardashians is all set to premiere on Hulu on April 14. The show will once again take us behind the scenes into the lives of the Kardashian-Jenner family members including Kim, Kourtney, Khloe, Kendall, Kylie and Kris. Kourtney's ex Scott Disick will also be a part of the show.

ALSO READ: The Kardashians: Pete Davidson accompanies Kim Kardashian at the premiere; Duo hold hands during arrival