The Kardashians Season 2 Teaser: Kendall Jenner talks about the 'out of hand' narrative about her family

The Kardashians is all set to return with its second season next month and ahead of the same, a new teaser of the show has been released. After the explosive first promo showcased Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson's racy exchange, the new one features Kendall Jenner discussing her family and its perceptions in the media and the public eye.

The new promo also kicks off with Kim and her sisters shooting for the Variety interview that had gone viral earlier this year thanks to the work advice that the SKIMS founder doled out to all the woman out there. The teaser also features Kim speaking, "I've always wanted people to see who I really am." The promo further continues with a shot of Kendall Jenner getting on a plane.

She can then be seen speaking in her confessional, "The narrative is so out of hand about me and my family. There's just no changing it. Towards the end of the clip, Khloe Kardashian can be seen confidently saying, "We're built for this" as she puts on her sunglasses. After the first season of the show was well-received, fans have been waiting to see what more they get to learn about the Kardashian-Jenners in the new one.

Check out the new teaser here:

While Kim recently broke up with Pete Davidson, it seems the comedian will appear on the new reality show but not in an extensive way. In the first season, Kardashian had revealed details about how her romance with the comedian began but Davidson had not made an appearance.

ALSO READ: OPINION: Has The Kardashians merely been a glossy revamp of Keeping Up With the Kardashians?