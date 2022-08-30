The Kardashians Season 2 Trailer: Kim Kardashian 'mortified' after backlash over controversial 'work' comment

On Monday, Hulu released the exciting new trailer of the much-awaited second season of the Kard-Jen clan's upcoming reality show, The Kardashians. As the family dished about starting the new season, Kim Kardashian was seen briefly talking about her controversial "work" culture comments with sister Khloe as the cosmetics mogul shared that she wasn't expecting such harsh backlash.

After a glittering montage of Kendall's 818 party and Kourtney's romance with her now-husband Travis Barker, Kim is heard narrating, "You saw all of the backlash on the Variety interview?" Following Kim's voice-over, a snippet of Khloe's voice replied, "No one sympathizes with you," while Kim conceded, "I’m mortified, and I do understand why people were upset."

Back in March, Kim went viral after she talked about women in business in an interview and told the female bosses to "get your f–king ass up and work." Later, Kourtney also received immense backlash for supporting Kim's words as she has been known in the family as the one sister who would rather be with her kids than work. Many celebs came forward to criticize Kim for her ignorant comments which led to her clarifying her comments.

Kim explained in a sit-down, "Well, that statement that I said was without questions and conversation around it. It became a sound bite, really with no context." She further added, "It wasn’t a blanket statement towards women or to feel like I don’t respect the work or think that they don’t work hard." She went on to apologise, "I know that they do. It was taken out of context, but I’m really sorry if it was received that way."

Check out The Kardashians Season 2 trailer below:

