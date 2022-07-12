The Kardashians Season 2 Trailer: Pete Davidson makes his debut on the show with smitten GF Kim Kardashian

The Kardashians are back with another banger! Not even a month after the first season of Hulu's The Kardashians wrapped up, the family is ready for a comeback. On Monday, the official trailer for the upcoming season 2 of the reality Tv series was released. The nearly two-minute-long trailer gave an overall idea of what fans can expect from the explosive second season of The Kardashians.

The trailer in a flash gave fans a taste of all that will be covered in an "elevated" season 2. The clip started off with Kourtney Kardashian's debut at the Met Gala with her arm-handle Travis Barker by her side. Then brushed over Kim Kardashian and her new romance with SNL alum Pete Davidson. While fans had complained about not seeing enough of Kylie Jenner in season 1, the trailer hyped up the cosmetics mogul and her pregnancy which seems to be one of the many themes of the upcoming edition of the show.

Meanwhile, Kendall was captured talking about a birth control disaster. Perhaps, this season too Kourtney and Travis' romance will steal the spotlight as the camera panned through what looked like a quick sneak peek of the Poosh founder's lavish Italian wedding as she sifts through wedding dresses for her big day. Khloe, on the other hand, was seen with her daughter True Thompson and talked about the notions of love in a confessional as the last season ended with Khloe finding out about her ex-partner Tristan Thompson and his paternity scandal.

However, there seems to be another secret pursed this season too as momager Kris Jenner apparently hides her health scare from her children while she sheds tears during her confessional. Even after all these explosions, the biggest drama to unfold this coming season is bound to be the Kardashians vs Blac Chyna lawsuit.

Interestingly, in the trailer, Kim K's beau Pete made his debut on the show as he was filmed in a hotel room standing with Khloe while Kim popped in and asked the comedian to join her for a quick shower. Excited, Pete dropped all his things and followed Kim into her room.

As for the release date of the much-awaited season 2 of the show, The Kardashians is set to premiere on Hulu on September 22.

Check out The Kardashians Season 2 trailer below:

