Kardashians SLAMMED over their ‘ludicrous’ bodies; Dynasty alum Joan Collins makes SCATHING comments

The Kardashians were recently called out by Dynasty actress Joan Collins, the actress made some remarks about the KUWTK stars in her upcoming book “My Unapologetic Diaries.” While the book is unreleased, some excerpts from it are out. According to Daily Mail, one of the most famous excerpts that’s currently generating buzz online is one about Kris Jenner and the amount of [lastic surgery the family has gotten. It reads: “Those lips people have done, I think they look ludicrous … I’m sorry. And, if people want to go round looking like that I’m going to laugh at it.”

It reportedly continues and reads: “Kris Jenner, the mother, is a good friend of mine and I don’t want to be rude about her children, but there’s an awful lot of surgery there and I’ve talked to my friends about it, as I’m sure you have, the bottoms, the tiny waists.”

In other news, the family is set to return with a new show after announcing the end of KUWTK in September 2020. If you missed it, previously Kim Kardashian announced that after 14 years on Keeping Up With The Kardashians, the family was finally ending the show. In the new show, you can expect to see more from Khloe Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Kendall Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner and how their life progresses. The show is anticipated to hit shelves as soon as late 2021 under a multi-year deal to stream exclusively on Hulu in the United States, and internationally on Star!

